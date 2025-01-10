This Friday, January 10, Sevilla FC holds its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. This will begin at 6:00 p.m., taking place in Fibes (Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses of Seville). Once again, a meeting is presumed marked by the lack of support for the current board of directors on the part of the shareholders and with José María del Nido Benavente as the main detractor. This Sevilla meeting arrives after two extraordinary assemblies called in the past year 2024, both at the request of the former president of the entity. In none of them did the proposal presented by the lawyer to dismiss the board of directors headed by his son and current president, José María del Nido Carrasco, come forward. An agenda with eleven points, in addition to the economic and management issues of the company. society that are discussed in all ordinary meetings, the agenda of this Friday’s assembly also includes an item related to the dismissal and appointment of directors, at the request of Del Nido Benavente. In total, there will be up to eleven points discussed at the Sevilla Shareholders’ Meeting at the beginning of 2025. However, despite the fact that the shareholder war within the club remains latent, no major changes are expected to happen after the assembly this Friday. And, as was known yesterday Thursday, the order of the Commercial Court number 1 of Seville has once again contradicted the former president of the club, denying precautionary measures. With which, the council would once again prevent Del Nido Benavente from voting against the new appointments.

#Sevilla #shareholders #meeting #live #votes #reactions #breaking #news #today