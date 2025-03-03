The Sevilla Fútbol Club announces that it is the first sports entity of the invited world to join AI Alliance, a prestigious international community that encourages the responsible, ethical and collaborative development of artificial intelligence (AI). The alliance was co -founded by IBM and goal and includes other great technological actors, up to 150 organizations such as Intel, AMD, Oracle, Red Hat and Sonyin addition to universities and academic institutions such as CERN, EPFL, Eth Zurich, Yale, Cornell, Tokyo, Imperial College London and the Indian Institute of Bombay Technology. Sevilla FC is the fourth Spanish entity to join the Ai Aliance, after Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Mlops Community and ESADE.

The club has used AI to implement advanced solutions in various areas, such as Ticket sales tools, sponsorship and fan 360with special emphasis on assistance prediction solutions, which have had a significant impact on the management of the secondary entrances market. However, the application that has caused the greatest impact is a solution aimed at the identification and characterization of players based on the Valuations of your scouts, expressed in natural language. Even the multinational goal has stood out in an article how Sevilla is using AI to discover the stars of the future.

The team needed an efficient way to analyze and take advantage of unstructured data of the more than 300,000 reports Ojeo in your database. To solve it, the Sevilla FC data department was associated with IBM To create Scout Advisor, a generative artificial intelligence tool, developed with Watsonx and calls 3.1 70b instruction.

Unstructured data

“Our internal tools were excellent to identify and characterize players based on structured numerical and categorical data, but they had difficulties with unstructured data, an invaluable resource of eyelet that encapsulates the Opinions of human expertscrucial for complete evaluations of the players, “explains Elías Zamora, Data Director of Sevilla FC.

While structured data, such as the amount of goals or the precision in the passes, can be quantified, the qualitative evaluations of the scouts -acitart, tenacity and leadership– They require large volumes of unstructured data. Before Scout Advisor, this knowledge was hidden in the huge club database, which forced recruiters to invest between 200 and 300 hours in the search and analysis of a single list of players.

Scout Advisor uses Natural language processingsemantic analysis and artificial intelligence to offer conversational search tools, cured results and summaries of players on an intuitive and easy -to -use platform. With flame 3.1, recruiters can analyze Thousands of eye reports in seconds To improve players evaluation and obtain real -time summaries.

“With the processing of advanced natural language, we achieved close the gap between human qualitative perception and quantitative analysis of data, “says Zamora.” This fusion improves the efficiency and precision of our eye operations, guaranteeing that our recruitment strategies are both based on data and enriched by human experience. “

Thanks to the enrichment of consultations generated by flame, The tool includes the specific language of football And respond precisely. This enrichment allows users’ idiomatic questions to have sufficient context to perform exhaustive semantic semantics in the hundreds of thousands of Ojeo reports of Sevilla FC.

The data department uses Few-Shot Learning With flame in the club’s owners of the club to perform two key tasks in the Scout Advisor process, according to Zamora.

“This is a revolutionary tool for a sports director. I no longer need to review 45 reports on a player to know what my Ojeo department thinks about him,” says Víctor Orta, sports director of Sevilla FC. “In just two minutes, I can get all the information I need to make a decision. “

New business line

Zamora adds that the club’s experience in artificial intelligence has opened a new business line, since now They advise other institutions of the sports sector in their AI projects.

The president of Sevilla FC, José María del Nido Carrasco, stressed that “for Sevilla FC is a pride to be the first sports entity to be part of the AI ​​Alliance. We are fully committed to its principles for a development of safe, ethical and collaborative artificial intelligence. For the club, it is an important recognition of the technology industry and different academic institutions to our determined commitment to apply technological innovation to sport and also to our different business areas to provide our professionals with the best tools to pursue success inside and outside the field. “