According to the latest Communication Winding Report, Sevilla is the team with the highest number of Unique spectators total throughout the season, reaching 8,808,000 followers. This data shows that Sevilla is one of the teams with the best presence in the television audiences of LaLiga EA Sports, leading since 2024 with a continuous interest in their matches.

With an average of 1,034,000 viewers per meetingit is positioned in third place. It has only been surpassed by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that despite leading in LaLiga, also do so with their unique viewers per game, with 1,549,000 and 1,530,000 respectively.

Although the great powers of Spanish football lead in the total audience per game, the Blanquirrojo team It stands out in the accumulated total, indicating that in the matches they are the most followed regularly.

In contrast there are clubs such as Mallorca (next Sevillist rival) that is in the last position with an average of 542,000 unique spectators per game, followed by Girona (578,000) and Valladolid (587,000). The difference of television interest between the different LaLiga teams, and in terms of audience, Sevilla FC is a reference is evident.