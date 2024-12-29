In the television audiences, Sevilla FC by García Pimienta is leader consolidated. In the absence of the results of the last day of the year being published, the Nervión team currently leads the ranking of total unique viewers with 7.9 million. That is, almost 8 million different viewers have watched at least some of the Sevilla team’s league matches. They are followed by RC Celta, which is in second position with a figure of 7.04 million, and FC Barcelona, ​​which is in third place with a total of 6.7 million. Real Madrid (6.6), Villareal CF (6.2) and CA Osasuna (6) also reach six million. Here you can consult the table.

At the end of each day, Windward Communicationan audiovisual and digital consultancy specialized in audiences, programming and television content, and one of the leading audience study agencies in the country, carries out this weekly analysis of the audiences for LaLiga matches.

As for the average number of unique spectators per matchanother of the variables that Barlovento Comunicación details in its report, the Nervionense team is third of the classification, only surpassed by madridistas and azulgranas. Real Madrid has a total of 1.5 million viewers on average per game and FC Barcelona 1.4 million. Sevilla FC closes the podium with 1.1 million on average per match. The current leader of the classification, Atlético de Madrid, remains in fourth position just ahead of RC Celta. Both remain slightly below one million viewers.

It remains to be seen how the table looks at the end of 2024, as it has not yet been included in the analysis. the 18th matchday, in which Sevilla FC visited the Bernabéu in one of the most watched games of the weekend. From there, we will move on to the days of 2025, in which this particular ‘Audience League’ will be finalized, in which Sevilla FC is very well placed.