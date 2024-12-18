The rupture between the two Sevillian teams had been apparent since last weekend, when the TAD sanction against the Sevilla youth players came to light. Isaac, Juanlu and José Ángel Carmona. Sevilla FC has waited until this Wednesday to officially announce that breaks institutional relations with Betis through a statement in which they point out that they understand that such relationships cannot continue to exist when the leaders of the green and white entity “have deliberately and consciously sought harm to our club.”

For the Nervión club, Betis has sought to “do harm and harm Sevilla FC sportingly.”with his complaint of extra-sports behavior before competition courts. Consequences that the green and white entity knew well. The text argues that the gesture of his youth players was in “a context of celebrating a match of maximum rivalry».

Furthermore, Sevilla wanted to reiterate its “disappointment at the inappropriate attitude of the Real Betis leaders”, in addition to its “disappointment with the decisions of the federative committees”. Finally, the Sevilla entity wanted to remember its more lax position when “players or even managers of Real Betis Balompié They publicly mocked Sevilla playersunderstanding that certain excesses and even offenses should remain in the context of the celebrations, even if they were signs of lack of education and decorum.

Full statement

The statement from Sevilla FC cutting relations with Betis says the following:









Sevilla FC, in light of the complaint from Real Betis Balompié that caused three of its players, Isaac, Juanlu and Carmona, to be suspended in the match against Celta last day, wants to communicate:

-That he understands that the behavior of the leaders of Real Betis Balompié, denouncing the celebration of the Sevilla players and also doing so before the federative organizations and not before the Anti-Violence Commission, breaks an important code and sets a dangerous precedent, since it seeks sporting punishments through of non-sports events.

-That it considers that the events reported by the leaders of Real Betis Balompié are in the context of a celebration of a match of the maximum rivalry, in its own field, and without any offensive purpose, and does not understand that they can be interpreted as generators of violence . It is surprising that the green and white club does not understand these events within the framework of rivalry and healthy Sevillian sportsmanship. And the decision of the Federative Committees to sanction these events in sporting terms is equally surprising, establishing a dangerous precedent in all of Spanish football.

-That Sevilla FC has shown ample evidence of having high-mindedness in similar cases, such as when players or even directors of Real Betis Balompié publicly mocked Sevilla FC players, understanding that certain excesses and even offenses should remain in the context of the celebrations, even though they were signs of lack of education and decorum.

-That Sevilla FC considers that the leaders of Real Betis Balompié have not risen to the occasion, the institution they represent or their fans, who have been able to interpret the situation at hand much better; institution and fans to which Sevilla FC shows, as always, its total respect.

-That Sevilla FC understood this type of behavior and reactions of leaders of Real Betis Balompié as past and forgotten, more typical of other times than the current one, a time in which cordiality reigned between both entities.

-That Sevilla FC has been able to confirm that it understands the relations between both clubs in a very different way, which should be cordial and respectful within the healthy framework of our sporting rivalry. Framework that Real Betis Balompié has decided to transgress in a disappointing way to seek sporting benefits beyond the playing fields.

This is why our entity has decided to sever relations with Real Betis Balompié, since we do not understand that such relations can remain in force when the leaders of the green and white entity have deliberately and consciously sought harm to our club. That, and no other, to harm and harm Sevilla FC in sports, was the purpose of denouncing extra-sporting behavior before competition courts. Consequences that the green and white entity knew well.

Sevilla FC, finally, wants to reiterate its disappointment at the inappropriate attitude of the Real Betis leaders, not only towards another club, but above all towards Sevilla FC. And also their disappointment with the decisions of the federative committees, decisions that, furthermore, although a posteriori and outside the sanction period, have been provisionally suspended by the ordinary justice system.

Betis’ position

For his part, the president of Betis, Ángel Haro, pointed out the position of the green-and-white club during the shareholders’ meeting held this past Tuesday, in response to several shareholders who gave their opinion on the controversy with Sevilla over the sanctioning of three of its players for the display after the derby of a flag with the Betis shield crossed out. «I have been surprised by the statements and complaints. Professionals have to be respectful of institutions and symbols. Betis made some images available to the different committees, they did not report anything. He just put it up for you to evaluate. We did not ask for a sports sanction and we are not responsible for some players not playing a game. In any case, they will be those who have committed the punitive act for which they are sanctioned. “It would be tremendous if we were the ones who had the responsibility.”

«At Betis we have always opted for a healthy rivalry. We have even shown generosity on many occasions. In one of them, the cup derby where all of Spain saw everything that happened. We extended our hand without an apology because we understood that there should be cordiality. It is false that we set a precedent because Sevilla reported a typhoid that had passed through the government subdelegation. We accepted and did not make a statement,” he recalled.