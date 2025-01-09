In the midst of a period of economic hardship in Nervión (the club will present losses of 81 million in the board), the famous ‘salaries’ of the board always appear under the focus of controversy and become a recurring topic of debate among shareholders and fans. In this sense, the Sevilla FC has achieved trim between remunerations of the board and senior management personnel the figure of 3,120,000 euros445 thousand euros corresponding to the first concept and 2,675,000 to the second.

At the extraordinary meeting of March 2024, the president, José María del Nido Carrasco, in response to the fifth point on the agenda, presented the latest total remunerations of the board of directors. Thus, as indicated by the president, the cost was 2,191,500 euros in the 2020-21 season; of 2,132,500 in 2021-22 and 2,120,000 in 2022-23. «There are 600,000 euros for the president, 450,000 for the vice presidents and 50,000 for the members. It was agreed upon in a council without votes against. There are no remunerations in kind or per diems,” said the Sevilla president in the assembly, specifying the amounts per position.

One month before, ABC of Seville He had announced that the Sevilla FC board would reduce their salaries by an average of 20 percent, in a measure that would have immediate effect in the second part of that same 2023-24 season. Later, at the September meeting with United Shareholders, the president He indicated to this minority group that from January 1, 2024, only the remunerations of the three members of the Executive Committee (president, 1st vice presidents and 2nd vice president) are notable, with a significant reduction in emoluments, representing 1% of the budget of the Executive Committee. club and lower it by approximately 40 percent.

For his part, the former president Del Nido Benavente had denounced that the club’s ‘cut’ only affected 7 members of the council and that it precisely excluded the president and the two vice-presidents. The reduction for these seven directors was, according to the lawyer, 50 percent of their annual salary, which was set at 50,000 euros, passing therefore, to receive 25,000.









Be that as it may, the numbers that will be presented at the shareholders meeting this Friday confirm a significant drop in board remuneration and, above all, in terms of spending on senior management personnel. Specifically, the company has paid remuneration to directors, recorded as an expense for the year, in the amount of 1,675,000 euros in the 2023-24 season, for the 2,120,000 euros of the previous year. That is to say, 445 thousand euros less. It represents the promised 20 percent.

Of course, the big savings for the club occurs in the chapter of the remunerations accrued by the senior management staffwhich were from 436 thousand euros in the 2023-24 season, while in the previous year it reached 3,111,000 euros. Are 2,675,000 euros less. To understand this decline, the club emphasizes that the previous sports director (Monchi), with the category of general director, and qualified as senior management personnel, ceased his position at the end of the 2022-23 season, and that the current sports director (Víctor Orta) does not have such qualification. Inside the current financial year 2024-25 The general director, José María Cruz, and the deputy general manager, Jesús Arroyo, have left the club.