He Seville FC has reached a new Record of partners so far from season 2024-25. That figure, according to the data provided by the club this Thursday, rises to the 55,000a record so far never reached by the Nervions and that clearly leaves the passion of the fans by its team regardless of whether the sports moment is better or worse.

From the entity they emphasize that «the fidelity of Sevillism has been demonstrated throughout 135 years of history on numerous occasions and in different ways, both in situations of success and in complicated times, transition or simply not so not so buoyant. Not surprisingly, this 2024-25 season the team is counting on Spectacular support both in home matches and those who act as a visitor «.

The 55,000 partners have been reached Thanks to the growth of the red and white partners. And it is that being a red partner of Sevilla FC grants innumerable advantages, such as maintaining seniority as a partner, obtaining discounts in entrances for matches and official stores, being able to go to the team matches away from home or participate in different promotions.

A promotion campaign for new highs as a red partner of Sevilla FC is currently operational, through which the interested sevillista and that is discharged until March 30 can get a golden card that would entitle a fertilizer with a seat for the 2025-26 season totally free.