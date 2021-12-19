Hispalenses and Barça players will play their pending match of the fourth day of LaLiga this Tuesday, postponed due to changes in the CONMEBOL qualifying calendar during the month of September.
Sevilla-FC Barcelona will take place three months and a week later than planned, in the same way as Villarreal-Deportivo Alavés. Once these stakes have been held, the Granada-Atlético de Madrid of the ninth date, on Wednesday 22, will remain to be played to know the real classification without pending crashes.
On which TV channel can I watch Sevilla – FC Barcelona?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar LaLiga from 9:30 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:30 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (2:30 p.m.), Venezuela (15: 30h), chili Y Argentina (16:30).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12:30 pm) and New York (15:30).
How can I follow Sevilla – FC Barcelona in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar website and app.
In Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America it can be followed on Star +.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN +.
Where will the Sevilla – FC Barcelona take place?
The stage of the meeting will be the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, a regular fiefdom of the Hispanics and with a capacity for 43,883 spectators. However, the call by the President of the Government of Spain to study new restrictions in light of the progress of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could condition the capacity.
What was the last result between Sevilla and FC Barcelona?
The most recent meeting between the two teams was on March 3, 2021, in the semifinal round of the last Copa del Rey. In this bid, the Catalans won (3-0) in extra time thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Gerard Piqué and Martin Braithwaite, reversing the adverse result (2-0) of the first leg.
SEVILLE
The Hispanics are coming off a good run of results in LaLiga, with consecutive victories against tough rivals such as Villarreal (1-0), Athletic Club (0-1) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1). They are the only club that is able to follow in the wake of Real Madrid, which has a five-point margin.
Sevilla is the second best venue in the competition, with 22 points out of 24 possible against their fans. In addition, he is the top scorer at home (20) and the fifth fewest goals scored (7), tying with RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca.
Julen Lopetegui will not be able to count on Jesús Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela or Jesús Joaquín Fernández “Suso”.
FC BARCELONA
The azulgranas have recovered the path of victory thanks to the triumph suffered (3-2) against Elche, leaving behind a defeat and a draw. With this, they have risen to seventh place and could return to European positions if they prevail in Sevilla’s fiefdom.
FC Barcelona is the seventh worst visitor in the competition, with seven points out of 21 possible and a single win in seven outings. He is the tenth top scorer away from home (9) together with Celta de Vigo, Cádiz and Elche. He is also the seventh that least fits (10), tying with Real Madrid.
Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on Moussa Wagué, Sergiño Dest, Yusuf Demir, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Pedri González, Memphis Depay or Sergi Roberto.
SEVILLA (1-4-3-3)
Yassine Bounou “Bono” – Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé, Gonzalo Montiel – Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordán – Alejandro “el Papu” Gómez, Rafael Mir, Lucas Ocampos
FC BARCELONA (1-3-4-3)
Marc-André Ter Stegen – Ronald Araújo, Gerard Piqué, Eric García – Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Nicolás González – Ez Abde, Pablo Páez “Gavi”, Ousmane Dembélé
Sevilla has managed to turn Sánchez Pizjuán into a fortress, while the Catalans do not enjoy a good general dynamic, but even less far from their stadium. That is why, although the locals have not been able to beat FC Barcelona in the last five LaLiga matches at their stadium, we believe that they will be able to break this streak that lasts more than five years.
Prediction: Sevilla 3 – 1 FC Barcelona
