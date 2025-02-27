Thanks to the collaboration of the Sevilla FC Foundation and the help of the players Juanlu, Eva Llamas y Amor Lleighit has been possible to deliver sports material to refugees who will participate in the 18th edition of the Immigration World Cup.

Last Tuesday, February 25, the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city hosted the donation of the necessary equipment for refugee players who will be part of this special call in solidarity key. The tournament will be played on the weekend of March 8 and 9, with the participation of two teams, one male and one female, composed of people in vulnerability who live under the status of refugees in the Hispanic city.

In this way, the material has been provided by both the Sevilla FC Foundation and by the aforementioned players and Sevilla Atlético, with the aim of ensuring that players have everything necessary. The donated items include t -shirts, gloves and other essential elements for the competition.

This solidarity project has become a tradition that reinforces the inclusive nature of the Blanquirrojo club. According to the official website of Sevilla FC, the group’s draw will be held this Thursday at the Headquarters of the Tres Culturas de Sevilla Foundation.