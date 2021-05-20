Sevillismo will not be able to return to the stands of Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán this Sunday, although there has already been an audience in other LaLiga fields. The Biris Norte club, however, wants the fans to pay tribute to their team before the game against Alavés and so requested in a statement: “We call on all the Sevilla fans next Sunday, May 23, to come to the Gol Sur esplanade at 6.30 p.m. to give our players and coaching staff a final breath. “

“After a season and a half in which they have not been able to count on our support during games, it is time to remind them that We are very proud that they were able to bring money to our city just 9 months ago and that this season the objectives set at the beginning of it have been achieved. Let us show that they have never been alone, showing unconditional support and gratitude to the entire squad and coaching staff in the face of a season that is closing and with the hope of meeting again the next one where we like most: in the stands “, add the letter.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 20, 2021

The peña recalls in the convocation the mandatory use of a mask and the social safety distance that must be maintained between people. Sevilla will seek against Alavés to overcome the record points, encrypted at 76 points, and third place, as long as Lopetegui’s men win their game and Barça lose to the relegated Eibar in Ipurúa, a meeting that is played the day before, on Saturday.