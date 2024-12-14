This Sevilla – Celta matchday 17 of LaLiga was not going to be just any match. The atmosphere had been preparing for days, given that this would be the last time Jesús Navas played an official match in his stadiumRamón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The words of affection and images that were dedicated to the still Sevilla captain on social networks in the previous hours already predicted that it would be a Saturday full of emotion, even before the ball got rolling in Nervión.

Firstly, just when both teams finished the warm-up, Iago Aspas presented Navas with some gifts from Celta. And before Gil Manzano decreed the start of the match, at the moment when Sevillismo began to sing the Centennial Anthem, An impressive tifo began to unfold from the North Gol of the Sánchez-Pizjuán. It was the tribute – one of many – that the fans had prepared for their legend. With an image of Navas as a child, along with another of the player kissing the shield in a recent match, it accompanied the phrase “The pride of Nervión«.

Furthermore, before starting the match, the Celta and Sevilla players gave Navas a walkway when he jumped onto the grass, accompanied by his children. Afterwards, they posed together with all the titles won by the player in Sevilla (four Europa League’s, two Copas del Rey, one European Super Cup and one Spanish Super Cup). And the tributes did not stop there, as the palace man, along with his children, took the kick-off prior to this league clash. The Sevilla captain could not contain his emotion for these last moments lived in his stadium as a professional player.

Jesús Navas, excited with one of his children in the moments before Sevilla – Celta, his last game as a professional at the Sánchez-Pizjuán



ABC





Furthermore, it must be remembered that Sevilla is playing this clash against Celta with a special shirt as it is Navas’ last game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Likewise, the bracelet worn by the player himself is unique, commemorating this moment.









García Pimienta has decided that Jesús Navas starts as starter in this penultimate crash of his professional career; the last one in Nervión. The palatial player forms the right winger against Celta, the demarcation of his beginnings. Without saying whether it would be as a starter or starting from the bench, the Catalan coach already announced in a press conference that the veteran Sevilla player would have minutes in this match.