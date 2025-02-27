02/27/2025



Updated at 13: 21h.





After his recent confrontation against Mallorca, Sevilla prepares for a new challenge to the Ray Vallecano. This match, corresponding to LaLiga Day 26, will be played next Saturday, March 1 at 4:15 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. A large influx of whitish fans is expected, since Sevilla is the team with greater number of unique viewers per meeting.

Rayo Vallecano reaches this duel in a more than favorable position, occupying the sixth place with 35 points, four more than the Sevillists, who are in the thirteenth place. This factor slightly inclines the balance in favor of the Madrid team. However, the Nervión team will try to assert their home to reduce the distance in the table.

Sevilla does not go through its best moment, despite having achieved a strong victory against Real Valladolid, Colista de Laliga in its penultimate appearance. Now you must face A Vallecano ray that has demonstrated solidity and character in the competitionalthough it arrives after two tight losses (1-0) against Villarreal and Barcelona, ​​great caliber rivals.

Historically, Sevilla has dominated clashes in its stadium against Rayo Vallecano. In the last five games played at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Hispanics have achieved three clear victories, a draw and a defeat. This favorable history could become a key support point for the premises in their struggle to add three essential points and climb positions in the classification.