Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/21/2023 – 18:54

Sevilla reported that it identified and expelled from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium a fan who committed xenophobic and racist attacks, this Saturday afternoon (21), during the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the 10th round of the Spanish Championship. The acts were carried out precisely at the time when Brazilian striker Vinícius Júnior was complaining to players from the home team.

“Sevilla FC would like to inform you that after detecting xenophobic and racist behavior from a fan in their stands, they identified him, expelled him from the stadium and reported him to the police authorities working in our stadium. Furthermore, internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member soon,” the Spanish team stated in note.

Vinícius Júnior has been a systematic victim of racist attacks in Spanish football. “Spanish institutions look like merchants and do not take tough actions and policies against racism. Of the ten complaints made by Vinicius [desde 2021], three were archived by the Spanish league. This makes the league an ally of racism in Spain”, said Jorge Santana, professor of History and master in Social Sciences from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), in a statement to the program Stadiumfrom the TV Brasil.

The last episode was recorded on April 21 at the Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia’s 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Championship. On that occasion, Vinícius Júnior heard racist insults and monkey screams coming from the stands. The game was stopped for around eight minutes and, later, the player was sent off after getting involved in confusion.

After this episode, the Brazilian national team player received several expressions of support, such as from FIFA president Gianni Infantinowhich placed the attacker at the head of a special anti-racism committee, and the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvawho asked that FIFA, the Spanish league and football leagues in all countries take measures so that “racism and fascism” do not take over football.