Although the most important thing about this Sunday’s duel was not the sporting aspect, we must not overlook the lousy statistic that weighs down Sevilla for one more season. There is only one game left to finish the first round of this campaign and the Nervión team has already visited the big venues of the Spanish league: Bernabéu, Montjuic (the Camp Nou is under construction) and Metropolitano.

Sevilla has not taken a point from these visits. Furthermore, in each of them they have received respective defeats. The first of them was during the visit to Barcelona. Flick’s men passed over the Nervionenses (5-1) with unquestionable superiority, even though García Pimienta’s men planted themselves well on the pitch and played 20 good minutes. Before him Atlético de MadridSevilla showed a very attractive and competitive game during an hour of play. In fact, the Seville team managed to get 1-3 on the scoreboard after a great first half. However, the team ended up falling apart and the colchoneros imposed their will during the last half hour of the game until they turned the game around (4-3).

The visit to the Bernabéu has closed the year for Sevilla and Real Madrid gave him no room to fool around. In just half an hour, the meringues took a 3-0 lead and, although the visitors disguised the result, the final score (4-2) shows the inability of the red and white to score from three in these scenarios.

According to the data provided by the statistics account @laligaendirecto, Sevilla accumulates 49 games without winning against Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona. Thus reaping one of the worst streaks in the history of LaLiga without winning in the stadiums. Sevilla’s last victory in one of these fiefdoms dates back to 2008 at the Santiago Bernabéu, a match that cost Schuster his job as coach of Real Madrid. However, the most worrying fact is that the Sevillistas have only collected ten points out of a possible 147. Or what is the same, Sevilla accumulates 39 defeats and 10 draws in the great Spanish stadiums.









Only one away win this season

This statistic adds to another very striking fact. And Sevilla has only won one game this season as a visitor. Lukebakio’s double against Espanyol earned the red and white team three points from Cornellà, on matchday 11. Since then, the group led by García Pimienta has not known what it is to win outside of Sánchez-Pizjuán. In this way, Sevilla has duties for the beginning of the new year, to alleviate this statistic, if what it really wants is to make a leap in quality compared to last year.