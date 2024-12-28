

12/28/2024



Updated at 7:24 p.m.





This Saturday at noon the LaLiga organization has publicly announced the dates of the matches corresponding to the 21st matchday of the First Division, in which the Spanish teams will face each other in that last domestic confrontation of the month of January, specifically the weekend of Sunday the 26th, but it will be Saturday when it will be the turn of the red and white.

In the case of the Sevillistas, García Pimienta’s team will host Espanyol on that league date in which it will be the second home game without Jesús Navas as a professional footballer in the squad, after having officially said goodbye against both Celta and with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. The day chosen for said match against Espanyol was Saturday, January 25, which is when the Sevillistas will receive the parakeet team starting at 6:30 p.m. in the RCDE Stadium.

It will therefore be the second event that the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium hosts as long as we focus on the LaLiga competition. Beyond the great farewell of Jesús Navas scheduled for Monday the 30th, those from Nervión have that departure in the immediate calendar to play the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against Almería on January 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Then it will be the turn of the league curtain, in which Sevilla and Valencia will meet on Saturday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. in the first match in Nervión without Navas. The first outing of the year 2025 will be carried out by the team led by García Pimienta in that duel against Girona, whose celebration will take place on January 19 at 9:00 p.m.