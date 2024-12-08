Atlético – Sevilla
LaLiga
With the man from Elche, but without Lokonga or Pedrosa, García Pimienta will have to rely on Barco and Gudelj against Atlético
The eleven’s doubt focuses on the goal, Nyland is already available, but Álvaro is in a good moment
He Sevilla FC visit this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. to one of the fittest teams in the home competition, the Atlético de Madrid. A home duel that, historically, does not leave a good impression on Sevilla fans. García Pimienta is…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Sevilla #entrusts #Saúl #leave #Metropolitano #alive
Leave a Reply