In football it is not advisable to think too much beyond the next game. La Real fell to a good Sevilla with their minds set on PSG and were affected after the cup elimination against Mallorca. An eleven full of substitutes and youth players ordered by Imanol Alguacil was fairly defeated by a Sevilla that confirmed its good trend by obtaining 11 of the last 18 points at play. An Andalusian team with Sergio Ramos as leader and two forwards to take into account, En-Nesyri and Isaac Romero. The vitality of these last two represented an insurmountable obstacle for the tender royalist team, where people like Le Normand, Kubo, Oyarzabal or Merino did not play a single minute in the Pizjuán. La Real only gave some excitement to the clash in extra time, when Nyland swallowed a foul from Brais Méndez that resulted in the final 3-2 in a clash of Andalusian dominance. The difference, clearly, was in the attack. While En-Nesyri and Isaac had a high-level match, Sadiq and André Silva, the latter despite his penalty goal, were two shadows. La Real, therefore, culminated a very negative week while Sevilla moves away almost definitively from the threat of relegation. The Basques have the hope of overcoming a 2-0 defeat against PSG next Tuesday. A very complicated company to which Real arrives quite shaken. It is the worst Real since 2020 and has only achieved one win in its last nine games (four draws and four losses).

3 Ørjan Haskjold Nyland, Adrià Pedrosa, Loic Bade (Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, min. 85), Jesús Navas (Juanlu Sanchez, min. 45), Sergio Ramos, Kike Salas, Hannibal Mejbri (Suso, min. 52), Óliver Torres (Manu Well, min. 92), Boubakary Soumare, En-Nesyri and Isaac Romero See also "Women cannot be emancipated without reducing the power of men." An unpublished essay in Spanish by Susan Sontag 2 Remiro, Jon Aramburu, Jon Pacheco, Zubeldia, Tierney (Javi Galán, min. 83), Martín Zubimendi (Urko Gonzalez, min. 73), Beñat Turrientes, Jon Ander Olasagasti (Jon Magunacelaya, min. 83), Arsen Zakharyan (Brais , min. 60), Sadiq and André Silva (Sheraldo Becker, min. 73) Goals 1-0 min. 11: En-Nesyri. 2-0 min. 13: En-Nesyri. 2-1 min. 49: André Silva. 3-1 min. 65: Sergio Ramos. 3-2 min. 92: Brais. Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer Yellow cards Jon Pacheco (min. 67), Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi (min. 86) and Zubeldia (min. 97)

The San Sebastian team has fought on so many fronts that they may lose their main war, which is to return to Europe for the fifth consecutive time. A mission that, without a doubt, is not minor, and that requires a lot of effort. But of course, with PSG on the horizon and after a painful cup elimination, it seemed normal for Imanol to leave Le Normand, Javi Galán, Merino, Brais, Kubo and Oyarzabal on the bench. An obvious message that Sevilla took advantage of wonderfully. Above all, the great attacking partnership made up of youth player Isaac Romero and En-Nesyri. The Andalusian club is in low numbers, but Quique is rehabilitating it. And his two forwards are synonymous with danger. In a quarter of an hour, the pair had scored two goals, both from En-Nesyri, and two more very clear chances. Imanol didn't believe it in the band. Real's bad streak seemed to have no bottom.

With the score at 2-0, Sevilla opted for a too-intensive retreat, which also increased their numerical inferiority in the center of the field. La Real, full of youth players and substitutes, took the ball. The Basques played and played against a rival who fled from possession. In these circumstances, sooner or later, an error or disconnection arrives that pays dearly. And it appeared, unfortunately for Sevilla. Tierney saw, for the first time in more than 45 minutes, André Silva uncheck into the gap. Sergio Ramos rushed to the crossroads and scored a penalty by hitting the ball with his hand. André Silva himself scored. The Portuguese striker's first goal in the League, against his former team, where he played in the 2018-19 season.

La Real did not have the strength to subdue the Andalusian team in the second half. He never exercised authority in his game, focusing on excessive handling of the ball without practical performance. Sevilla had options to close the game on the counterattack, something that, however, Sergio Ramos did with an incredible header. A cross from Óliver Torres was finished off by the center back to make it impossible for Remiro. It is the Cameroon's sixth goal of the season. And he still plans to continue one more year in his Seville.

With Nervión becoming a party, Nyland swallowed a foul from Brais in the 92nd minute. There was some emotion in the final stretch of the match, but Real was not there to act as a hero either. It is a team immersed in a negative trance, with little fresh ideas and without a staff large enough to face so many challenges. The one on Tuesday, in the Champions League, is of a special category. Sevilla is now far from that, which Quique repairs with a goldsmith's hand, little by little, slowly.

