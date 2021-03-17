SEVILLE

Lopetegui’s team arrives at the game with morale through the roof after their victory in the Sevillian derby against Betis and that serves to face the final stretch of the season with another face, after the tough eliminations of the Champions League and Cup King. In a day in which only they can add, a victory would almost sentence the fourth place and have little hope to fight for the domestic championship.

As to follow: En-Nesyri. The striker is having a great season and today he will once again be decisive in winning the game.