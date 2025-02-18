02/18/2025



Updated at 7:04 p.m.





LaLiga has announced the salary limit with which the clubs compete from the closing of the January market. If it was already a surprise to see that the inscribable salary limit of Sevilla was slightly above two million, of the 109 That he really spends between salaries and amortizations, in January he has descended below one million euros, leaving a flushing amount, although from Nervión, after the summer coup, they expected a fact of this style, no matter how much a more conscientious explanation requires. With the five outputs and two signings That Sevilla has done in the last signing window, could even have invested more, no matter how much that data seems to reflect the opposite.

He Seville It has a salary limit, as of February 2025, 684,000 euros. The amount is shocking for how low it results. The club has invested eight million in January, among the signings of Rubén Vargas (2.5) and Akor Adams (5.5). On the other hand, he let out with the summer market already closed to Ocampos, in addition to January Montiel, Valentín Barco, Pedro Ortiz and Iheanachoapart from the withdrawal of Jesús Navas. Sevilla must continue fighting for reducing its registered template cost to a limit that can recompose the 1: 1 that the league asks for. There is time for it. The journey through the desert has only started.

What do those 684,000 euros mean? Well, Sevilla can only invest that extra figure in the template. The real salary limit of the Sevilla template is now in 109 million of euros. Those 684,000 euros They leave a scale fruit of the calculation between the losses, the cost of the template and the income forecast. So that the Nervions can reach 1: 1, they are missing 108,216,000 euros. The figure is calculated from the difference between the income that has been budgeted and the non -sports expenses, also taking into account the debts and losses of the previous season.

What does LaLiga of the salary limit say?

LaLiga explains on her own website how the salary limit works. Your reasoning is as follows: This sports template cost limit is the maximum amount that each club/SAD can consume during the 2024/2025 season after the summer market (and for the next winter market), and that includes spending on players, first coach, Second coach and physical trainer of the first team (registered template according to article 38 of the budget development standards). This limit also includes spending on subsidiaries, quarry and other sections (non -registered template, as defined in article 38 of the budget development standards).









The concepts that are included in the cost of registered and non -registered sports template are: fixed and variable salaries, social security, collective premiums, acquisition expenses (including commissions for agents) and amortizations (amount of purchase of the players accused annually depending on the number of years of the player’s contract).

Each club or SAD proposes to LaLig The financial stability of the club.

The request processed by a club/sad of its cost limit of the sports squad does not always correspond to its maximum limit. A Club/SAD can request the limit that it deems appropriate to deal with its sport expenses budget, provided it does not exceed its maximum limit. It should also be clarified that the application of the cost of sports template cost does not imply that it will be consumed in its entirety.

The sporting cost limit can be increased in the conditions and with the procedure established in Title III of the Standards for the Development of Club and SADS Budgets.