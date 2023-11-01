Sevilla did not give a chance to the bell and eliminated the modest Quintanar, from the First Autonomous Preferential of Castilla-La Mancha, with the goals of Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri and Pedrosa. The duel between a sixth category David and a Champions Goliath allowed Diego Alonso’s team to obtain the first victory with the Uruguayan on the Seville bench, although with a very good image of the Quintanar de la Orden team, a town of just over 10,000 inhabitants of the province of Toledo who lived an unforgettable festive day.

Another team from the top category that resolved the file without problems was Celta de Vigo, which gave itself a respite in its delicate situation in the League, where it suffers in the relegation places. They comfortably beat Turégano, from the province of Segovia, with doubles from Carles Pérez and Bamba, and gave Rafa Benítez a joy against a First Regional rival from Castilian and Leon.

Cádiz had more troubles, which were saved from being eliminated in the first round of the Copa del Rey against Badalona Futur thanks to penalties, while Girona avoided extra time against San Roque de Lepe in the last minute of regulation time , thanks to a spectacular goal from Brazilian Savio Moreira, who broke the hopes of the modest Huelva team in the 98th minute. With the score at 1-1, San Rome had a shot hit the post in the 84th minute that could have decided the tie against the League co-leader.

Badalona and San Roque, from the Second Federation, made the two ‘firsts’ suffer a lot in their respective fields, the only ones in the highest category that both on Tuesday night and in the morning session of this Wednesday had difficulties to advance to second round. Rayo Vallecano beat Lugones 0-6 after the day before Las Palmas defeated Manacor 0-3 and Almería defeated Talavera 0-2.

The surprise of the cup morning occurred in Barbastro, since the Aragonese team from the Second Federation eliminated Ponferradina (1-0), from the First RFEF, in its stadium to advance to the round for the first time in its history, while the The Azuaga-Cartagena and UCAM Murcia-Linares playoffs required ‘sudden death’ in penalty kicks. Finally, Cartagena and Linares won the fateful round.

First round:

-Turégano-Celtic (0-4).

-Quintanar-Seville (0-3).

-Lugones-Vallecano Ray (0-6).

-San Roque-Girona (1-2).

-Badalona-Cadiz (0-0) By penalties (2-4).

-Azuaga-Cartagena. 0-0. By penalties (2-3).

-Sports Club-Valladolid (1-5).

-Navalcarnero-Alcorcon (0-1).

-Llerenense-Leganes (0-2).

-Compostela-Tenerife (0-1).

-Náxara-Melilla (1-2).

–Barbastro-Ponferradina (1-0).

-UCAM Murcia-Linares. (0-0). By penalties (6-7).

-Delivery courier-Spanish (0-2).

-Varea-I raised (0-3).

-Cacereño-Castellon (23).

-Talavera-Almeria (0-2).

-Manacor-The Palms (0-3).

-Lorca Deportivo-Eibar (0-4).