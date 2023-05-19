The Spanish team is seeking to consolidate its record by winning the title for the seventh time when it faces Rome in the final, which will be held on the 31st of this month, after coach Jose Mourinho’s team defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the aggregate result, after the second leg ended in a goalless draw..

Juventus seemed to be on their way to the final when substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored brilliantly in the 67th minute at the bustling Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium..

But Suso equalized six minutes later with a stunning long-range shot, sending the match into extra time.

And in the fifth minute of extra time, substitute Eric Lamela rose high to play a wonderful header that slotted into the net.