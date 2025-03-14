Sevilla FC wanted to take a step further by betting on technological progress and its application to sports competition. The Hispanic club has been associated with the brand Brainsfirst BV with the aim of achieving greater development at the cognitive level in their youth players. Under an agreement of two and a half years, thanks to new technological tools, those of Nervión will incorporate cognitive skills to the criteria already analyzed: physical, technical, tactical and mental performance.

The company, located in Amsterdam, specialized in cognitive diagnosis already collaborates with renowned equipment such as Ajax, Real Sociedad, PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen, Nottingham Forest and Eintracht Frankfurt. Its platform, based on neuroscience and gamificationwill allow Sevilla FC to evaluate more precisely the potential of its players.

Agustín López Páez, the director of the quarry, highlights the importance of this new integration: «It is an innovative tool in cognitive control within the sport of elite and sEr will be key in the formation of our playersreinforcing the advanced work we have already done in our quarry ».

On the other hand, Antonio Gutiérrez López, project manager at the club, emphasizes that this technology will allow “knowing the potential of the white players, the potential of the whitish players, facilitating decision -making with objective data and aligning with the digitalization strategy within Sevilla FC ».