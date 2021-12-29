Sevilla announced after midnight on Tuesday that three members of their squad had tested positive in the morning tests. The three players are asymptomatic and isolated in their homes.

The return to work of the professionals of the Sevilla first team took place on the afternoon of this Tuesday. The club took extreme precautionary measures to the point that Lopetegui’s footballers were spread out over up to three fields in the Ciudad Deportiva to complete the first training session after the Christmas holidays.

Given the peculiarity of the situation, President José Castro, Vice President José María del Nido Carrasco and sports director Monchi were present at the session. A morning training is scheduled for this Wednesday.