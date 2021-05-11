Sevilla returned to evidence against Real Madrid the problems he suffers from managing match discounts when facing the big boys. If those of Lopetegui They have proven to be experts in managing the last minutes against most of the teams they surpass in the table, with their three predecessors it has not been like that, far from it.

Real Madrid managed to tie the game in 94 and still had one more chance before Martinez Munuera decree the end of the match, which could have been an even more cruel punishment. But Sevilla had already experienced this in their flesh against another great one like Barcelona, ​​since in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal it was Piqué who tied the tie, which would end up falling for the culé side, in the last play of the game.

The thing is not there, since in the clash against Atlético in Nervión, in which Sevilla won and he got fully into the fight for the title, the mattress team could also tie in the discount. However, in this time Bono emerged to make a saving stop in a heads up against Correa.

The season began with the dispute of a European Super Cup in which, although it was not injury time, In Nesyri he failed a heads-up in 88 that would have given Sevilla the title against Bayern. The Germans took the game in extra time, Like Borussia Dortmund, they took the knockout round of the Champions League despite the fact that Sevilla could tie it in discount. However, above he showed the same lack of forcefulness that he has shown back in the final minutes against teams that exceed him in budget. The dressing room already has its first pending subject for next season.