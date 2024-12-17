The general director of Sevilla FC, José González-Dans, signed the agreement together with the Minister of Educational Development and Professional Training of the Government of Andalusia, María del Carmen Castillo



He Sevilla FC has signed a collaboration agreement with the Junta de Andalucía to promote job placement in children and young people. As the club itself advances in a statement, an agreement was signed this Tuesday in the sports city by the general director of the entity, José González-Dans, and the Minister of Educational Development and Professional Training of the Government of Andalusia, María by Carmen Castillo. Through this collaboration, vocational training in Andalusia will be promoted, which starting this year will be taught dually.

Students from the professional families of Installation and Maintenance, Gardening, Commerce and Marketing and Physical Activities and Sports from educational centers located in Seville may benefit from this initiative. Since this year, the Sevilla FC Innovation Center has been an authorized sports education center, providing, among many other training courses, intermediate and higher level courses leading to obtaining sports technician titles in football.

«We are a club from Seville and Andalusia and we like to participate in everything regarding training, in this case in the sports field. I hope that this agreement will be one more in the future,” said the general director of Sevilla FC. For her part, the counselor indicated that »we are delighted to work alongside a club like Sevilla FC, which participates so actively in the training of our children and young people, who will be able to do internships at the club«.