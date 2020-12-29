Sevilla closed their spectacular 2020 with a weighty victory against a direct rival like Villarreal. The dominance of the own and rival area was what unbalanced the balance of a game in which the locals suffered much more than what ended up dictating the score.

Although both teams took to the pitch with the expected eleven, Unai Emery’s approach caught Julen Lopetegui with a changed foot. Villarreal chose to play with two points and with Trigueros lying on the left wing, which generated tremendous problems for Sevilla to leave with the ball playedwhile taking the ball away from his opponents seemed like an impossible mission. On his return to Sánchez Pizjuán, the Hondarribia coach remembered the kind of coach he is.

But what Emery did not have was that the game was twisted in an absurd play. After six minutes, Foyth defended with his hand detached from the body a shot from Acuna from the front that did not seem to pose a great danger either. Soto Grado pointed to a corner, but ended up correcting his decision after reviewing the play in the VAR at the request of De Burgos Bengoetxea. Ocampos, as usual, assumed responsibility and, also as usual, converted the maximum penalty by deceiving Asenjo.

Far from accusing the blow of being below the scoreboard, Villarreal continued with its plan since it had not stopped working. Gerard Moreno unbalanced the entire defensive system of Sevilla and the arrivals on both sides were continuous. The problem is that the dominance did not translate into clear occasions, as evidenced by the absence of shots on goal by Bono in the first half. The feeling of danger was constant and Sevilla could only appear in attack from set pieces. And despite the shortage of his offensive production, Diego Carlos had in his boots to extend the advantage on the scoreboard in two strategic plays, one going up and the other being thwarted by Asenjo with a good save.

The beginning of the second part was an absolute tracing of the first. Villarreal increased their dominance but was to be punished again when they could least expect it. And the play of the second goal for Sevilla could not better define what the game was being. Diego Carlos snatched a goal from Fernando Niño. His clearance was controlled by Peña, who was pressured by Ocampos to take the ball from him and filter a perfect pass to En Nesyri. With meters ahead, the Moroccan was unstoppable and defined perfectly against Asenjo. the game said one thing and the scoreboard, quite another.

There was a world left and Villarreal was not going to throw in the towel, it was time for the figure of Bono to emerge. The Sevilla goalkeeper saved three consecutive occasions in three minutes, stopping Pedraza one-on-one, a hard shot at Chukwueze and avoiding an own goal from Fernando. Sevilla seemed destined to end the year in a big way and only the sanction of Fernando facing the derby makes the smile not complete.