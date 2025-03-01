

03/01/2025



Updated at 7:38 p.m.





He Seville He could not defeat in his meeting of day 26. The team led by García PimientaHe tied against Rayo Vallecano (1-1) in a match that had been put up with the goal of Ratiu Shortly before playing time. Dodi Lukebakio It would match the contest in the final stretch of the clash, but before this action in which the Belgian shone, Sevilla claimed a penalty in the 63rd minute when I play when Pedrosa It fell into the local area.

A wall between Isaac and Pedrosa left the Catalan side in the Rayista area and, while moving looking for the battle goal, Ratiu sought to steal the ball by knocking him into the attempt. Pedrosa angrily protested the referee who did not point out a penalty, but González Fuertes indicated that there had been no need.

During the game, shortly after starting the second half, There was a disconnection with the Vor room. García Pimienta revealed after the game that the referees were in telephone contact. When the action described above happened, the communication had already been re -established.