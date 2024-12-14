

12/14/2024



Updated at 7:03 p.m.





He Seville faces Celta this Saturday on matchday 17 of LaLiga EA Sports. The red and white team seeks victory in Jesús Navas’ last game in Nervión after two consecutive days without doing so. Here you can review the statistics of the match being played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán:

Next weekend Sevilla will close the year by facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday the 22nd.

Statistics 49.3% CFS 50.7% CEL 0

Goals

0 2

Shots on goal

1 0

Shots outside

5 0

Shots on the stick

2 0

Assists

6 0

Goal assists

0 9

Fouls committed

4 4

Fouls received

9 0

yellow cards

0 0

red cards

0 187

Correct passes

187 41



failed passes



44

3

Offside

2 1

Stops

2 0

Corners

1 0

Penalties in favor

0 0

Penalties against

0