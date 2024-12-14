The Sevillistas arrive at this clash after falling cruelly against Atlético de Madrid last Sunday (4-3); Before that clash at the Metropolitano, they had three consecutive games without losing: 1-0 against Rayo, 1-1 against Osasuna and 1-3 against Olot, in the Copa del Rey. For its part, Celta has just won two consecutive games (0-7 against Salamanca in the Cup and 2-0 against Mallorca in LaLiga).

A triumph to honor Navas

If the three points from this match already seem important for the Sevilla dressing room, they are even more so in this last match for Jesús Navas in front of his fans. To pay this tribute -as a victory- to the captain, García Pimienta once again has Sambi Lokongawhile causing low Ejuke, Nianzou, Pedrosa and Sow, due to injury. Furthermore, this same Saturday it was known the sanction to Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu for the complaint by Betis after the last derby for the celebration of the youth players.

This will be the 63rd time that Celta visits Sevilla in an official match; The background of these meetings is clearly in favor of the locals, with 42 wins, plus eight draws and twelve away wins. That last victory for the Vigo team in Nervión occurred, precisely, last season on the 29th matchday, by 1-2 (En-Nesyri / Carles Pérez and Strand Larsen). For their part, the Nervionenses have not beaten this rival at home since the 2020/21 season, with a score of 4-2 (Koundé, En-Nesyri, Escudero and Munir / Iago Aspas and Nolito).