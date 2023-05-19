Seville (dpa)

Spanish club Sevilla ousted the hopes of its Italian guest, Juventus, and advanced at his expense to the final match in the European Football League championship. And Seville turned its 0-1 deficit against Juventus into a valuable and deserved victory 2-1, after extending the semi-final second leg of the continental competition.

The original time ended in a 1/1 draw, which is the same result of the first-leg match, which was held between them in the Italian city of Turin last week, so the two teams resorted to playing an extra time of half an hour in two halves, during which Seville decided its rise to the final.

The match, which was held at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, was characterized by excitement from the first moments, as it witnessed many missed opportunities from both teams, but the substitute players who were pushed by the coaches of the two teams contributed to adding more fun, after 3 of them scored the goals of the match. Juventus scored through Serbian Dusan Vlaovic in the 65th minute, before Jesus Sosa equalized for Seville in the 71st minute.

And the excitement continued in extra time, which saw Seville score the goal of reaching the final, by its Argentine star Eric Lamela in the 95th minute, before the Andalusian team played with ten players after its Argentine player Marcos Acuña was sent off in the 115th minute for receiving a second warning.

Thus, Seville, who holds the record for winning the tournament with 6 titles, set a date with Italian Roma in the final match that will take place on May 31, at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

And Roma had snatched the first nomination paper for the final, after its 1-0 victory in the two-legged aggregate over Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen, in the other semi-final match.