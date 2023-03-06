The leaders of Sevilla did not give credit. Desperate gestures multiplied in the Wanda box. His team had received the biggest win of this century (6-1), offering a very weak image against the team trained by Simeone, previously a direct rival. The meetings began as soon as the clash ended because the win had a bomb effect on an entity that is a powder keg. As a conclusion to them, Sevilla is considering the dismissal of Jorge Sampaoli, the coach who came to the conclusion of the seventh day with the mission of rebuilding a very touched team with Julen Lopetegui at the helm.

Sevilla is the team that worsened the most from one course to another. Just a year ago he had 50 points and was fighting for the title with Madrid, leading four. Now, he only has half of those 50 points, 25, and is on the brink of relegation to Second.

When Sampaoli came to the bench of the Andalusian team, Sevilla ranked 17th with five points, just one from relegation, where Almería was with four. 17 league games later, Sevilla has 25 points, the same as Almería, which occupies the first relegation place. Next Sunday there is a vital Sevilla-Almería in the fight for permanence. In the 17 games that Sampaoli has led Sevilla, he has obtained five wins, five draws and seven losses. The last two in a row have been very painful. Not only because the team has conceded nine goals, it is that it has completely fallen.

The signs of recovery that Sevilla had shown under Sampaoli have disappeared. “They give us tools to get out of this situation, but we don’t know how to handle them,” Acuña said at the conclusion of the debacle at the Atlético stadium. The same player who did not hesitate to tear up a sheet that the coach gave him with technical notes in the final stretch of the clash against Osasuna. Some players from the Sevilla squad themselves recognized in the Wanda changing rooms that they did not understand the message that Sampaoli was transmitting to them.

The tactical decisions of the Argentine, with some changes that are not understood, as well as the pressure of large shareholders of the club and even the opinion of heavyweights in the squad such as Rakitic are influencing the decision to do without the coach.

Sevilla’s delicate sporting situation is linked to a serious institutional crisis. The complaint made by José María del Nido, the club’s top shareholder and candidate for the presidency, for alleged irregularities in the last shareholders’ meeting, where he was not allowed to vote according to the former Sevilla president, could cause the Commercial Court this week uphold his complaint and cause a cataclysm in the governance of the club. The judge could appoint a receiver after dismissing the current board pending the convening of an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to elect a new board. Del Nido, with the majority of the shares, would then be elected president.

The court decision is expected early this week. Del Nido exposed the delicate economic situation of Sevilla in the previous hearing to the judge to request the precautionary measures, while the lawyers of the current council, chaired by José Castro, defended themselves by alluding to the crisis caused in Spanish football by the covid pandemic . To do this, he presented the accounts of some Primera teams, such as Barcelona or Valencia.

