Sevilla announced this Wednesday that it is breaking diplomatic relations with Betis. It does so, according to the club in a statement, due to the complaint that the Beticos filed against Isaac Romero, Juanlu and José Ángel Carmona for “sportsmanlike behavior” and for which the TAD sanctioned the three players without being able to play against Celta. The Seville entity considers that this “behavior” of the green and white “sets a dangerous precedent”: “They have deliberately and consciously sought to harm our club.”

In the extensive text, the Sevillistas reiterate that the behavior of the Betis leaders “by denouncing the celebration of the players and also doing so before the federative organizations and not before the Anti-Violence Commission breaks an important code”: “They seek sporting punishments through facts sports”.

For those from Nervión, the reported events “are in the context of a celebration of a match of the greatest rivalry in their own field and without any offensive objective”: They cannot be interpreted as generators of violence.”

Sevilla emphasizes in the statement that to date “cordiality reigned” in the relations between both institutions, but maintains that they understand them “in a very different way” from the Beticos: “They should be cordial and respectful within the healthy framework of our sporting rivalry, a framework that Betis has decided to transgress in a disappointing way to seek sporting benefits beyond the playing field.”

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán club continues to accuse the Verdiblancos of wanting to do them “harm”: “That and no other, and harming Sevilla in sports, was the object of denouncing extra-sporting behavior before competition courts, consequences that they were well aware of in the “Betis”. “Sevilla wants to reiterate its disappointment at the inappropriate attitude of the Betis leaders, not only towards another club, but above all towards Sevilla,” they add.