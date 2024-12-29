12/29/2024 at 12:58 p.m.





















There will be a Seville derby in the final. Sevilla FC and Real Betis They eliminated the two greats of Spanish football in the semifinals of the prestigious LaLiga FC Futures Under-13 International Tournament that takes place in the Gran Canaria town of Maspalomas with the best youth teams in the world of football and the two teams from the capital of Seville will compete in the match decisive for lifting the trophy.

The grand final will be played this Sunday afternoon, at 7:00 p.m.where Sevilla and Betis will face each other in the last match of a tournament in which the two Sevillian teams have put in a great performance.

In the semifinals, the Betis has once again defeated real Madrid after having done so in the first phase in which they were first in the group. This morning the new Betic victory over the whites was due to 2-1 with goals from Marcos Gallego and Selu in the first half. Aliaksei was only able to close the gap for Madrid in the second half.

He Seville has eliminated FC Barcelona in the second semi-final. David Rosa put the Nervionenses ahead, but a double from David Moreno led to the culé comeback. There Sevilla got angry to come back with goals from Pablo Báñez and Miranda (23). Third final of this tournament for Sevilla FC.