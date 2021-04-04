Atlético de Madrid has complicated a League that it seemed they had in the boat but that in 2021 they cannot find their best version, in which they have seen how the mattress they had has been completely deflated. The rojiblancos fell this Sunday against Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán in a match dominated from the beginning by those of Lopetegui. Oblak was the savior of his team, stopping Ocampos from a penalty in the 10th minute and making several worthwhile saves, but there is nothing I can do to avoid Acuña’s goal in the second half. Sevilla’s control in the first half was such that Simeone had to look for an alternative after half an hour and changed the formation to give Correa entry to Lodi. The team reacted immediately, but they couldn’t find Luis Suárez where it hurts, in the area, and they barely disturbed Bono with a couple of shots from Koke’s front.

In the second half, Sevilla noticed the effort of the first 45 minutes and began to allow more arrivals from Atlético. The meeting was balanced and ended up becoming a round trip, with the two teams split. But it was Sevilla who knew how to get the most out of it and scored after the umpteenth center of Jesús Navas from the right, who was finished off by Acuña, the other side, without opposition to the far post. Hermoso had the tie a few moments later but sent the ball over the goal. Correa also had the equalizer in his boots but Bono appeared to deny him the goal at the last minute. Atlético is just 3 points above Madrid and 4 points above Barcelona, ​​who play this Monday against Valladolid at the Camp Nou. Sevilla for its part, consolidates in fourth place, 12 points behind Betis, fifth. This is how we have counted the minute by minute of the live match:

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook and Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.