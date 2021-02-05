Sevilla-Barça and Athletic-Levante will be the semifinals of the Copa del Rey that will be played the week of February 10 (first leg) and March 3 (return). The 2020-2021 Cup final will be played on April 17 at the La Cartuja stadium, after the one that will face Athletic and Real Sociedad on the 3rd of the same month, postponed by the pandemic and corresponding to the previous season.

Luck smiled in the draw for Athletic, which is presented with the opportunity to fight for two consecutive Cup titles in just two weeks. To do this, they will have to overcome, in a double game, Levante, Villarreal’s executioner in the last minute of extra time in the quarterfinals, with the first leg in San Mamés and the return in the Ciutat de València. Levante will play the second cup semifinals in their history, after the one they played 86 years ago, in 1935, against Barcelona.

Athletic is, however, the second team with the most Cup titles (23) and is facing an unusual possibility, with the possibility of winning two consecutive crowns in 15 days in the KO tournament, with the permission of Real in two months and the Levante. The current Cup champion is Valencia, who was proclaimed champion in 2019, precisely with Marcelino García Toral on the bench, against Barça (2-1) at Benito Villamarín, so the Asturian coach who now directs Athletic could win up to three consecutive titles.

Sevilla and Barça, the two great favorites to win the Cup, will have to face each other, with the first leg at Sánchez Pizjuán and the second game at Camp Nou, after the Seville team defeated Almería in the quarterfinals and the azulgrana needed the extension to fire Granada.

Sevilla, who have won five Cups, and Barça, the king of the competition, with 30 players, recently played in the 2016 and 2018 finals, both in Madrid, with a Barça victory, the first in extra time (2-0) and the second by a win (5-0).