In the first match of the Liga, the Blaugrana won at Montjuic. Raphinha out with a thigh injury. Before the match the Andalusian club broke up

by our correspondent Filippo M. Ricci – madrid

Barcelona and Sevilla clashed before the match over diplomatic issues related to the Negreira case, breaking relations. Then the Catalan club prevailed on the pitch, 1-0 in daring and much celebrated fashion on the Montjuic hill: an own goal by Sergio Ramos decided the match, in match number 48 against Barcelona. The victory allows Barcelona to regain the top spot: +1 over Girona and +2 over Real Madrid who compete in Montilivi.

THE BREAK — The match was preceded by a sensational opening of hostility on the part of Sevilla, which in relation to the accusation of corruption by the court against Barça for the Negreira case published a very harsh statement, refused to participate in the traditional lunch among the managers and then to sit in the presidential box. Barça’s response was to break off relations between the clubs, again via press release. See also Spain vs Cyprus: how to watch on TV, live stream, injury news and forecast

THE CHOICES — Lots of changes on the pitch for both teams. Four for Xavi, who gives space to Lamine Yamal, and brings back Lewandowski, Kounde and Christensen. Raphinha abandons the wing and settles on the line of Gundogan and Gavi, with Yamal and Joao Felix wide. There are five new additions to Sevilla: Sergio Ramos starts after two games on the bench, Joan Jordan Rakitic also returns, Juanlu replaces Jesus Navas and Ocampos replaces the injured En-Nesyri, with Lukebakio as center forward.

VARIOUS OCCASIONS — The result was a very entertaining first half, played openly and ended without a goal for the crossbar, which rejected a powerful shot by Joao Felix put in front of Nyland by the namesake Cancelo, for a nice flight by Ter Stegen on Rakitic and for a providential intervention by Gavi who stopped a sure shot from Ocampos on the line between his chest and thigh, who wrongly claimed for an opponent’s hand. See also 10 curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Tunisian national team: from its beginnings to the protest against FIFA

LAMINE AND SERGIO — Xavi lost Raphinha, due to a right thigh problem, and replaced him with the young Fermin Lopez (his game was great), who paired with Lamine Yamal does not reach the age of Sergio Ramos. And in this regard, the Spanish TV Gol before the match brought out images of a 2016 Clásico, dedicated to the memory of Johann Cruijff, who died a few days earlier, with Sergio Ramos who entered the Camp Nou lawn hand in hand with a child who was none other than Lamine Yamal, who was 8 years old at the time. Let’s remember that the two are separated by 21 years of difference.

DECISIVE ACTION — And they took on the challenge. In the 76th minute, a deep diagonal from Ferran Torres from the left found the head of Lamine Yamal at the far post, a backwards ball that ends up on the shins of Sergio Ramos and from there sadly into the goal for a very significant own goal, like the other two own goals signed by Ramos during his career, both for Sevilla, playing for Madrid. See also Super Bowl: how much is the ring that is given to the winning team worth?