Hispalese and rojiblancos meet this Saturday in a match corresponding to day 18 of LaLiga, the penultimate of the first round, although with both having one game less than the vast majority of their rivals.
Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid occupy second and fifth places in the table, eight and 13 points behind Real Madrid, respectively, although with a pending contest that would allow them to get closer to the meringues if they win. At stake will be not to finish getting off the hook and fight for the positions that give access to the Champions League.
On which TV channel can I watch Sevilla – Atlético de Madrid?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar LaLiga from 9:00 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 2:00 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru and Colombia (14: 00h), Venezuela (15: 00h) and chili Y Argentina (4:00 p.m.).
In U.S It can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between Los Angeles (12: 00h) and New York (15: 00h).
How can I follow Sevilla – Atlético de Madrid in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar website and app.
In Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
In Latin America it can be followed on Star +.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN +.
Where will Sevilla – Atlético de Madrid take place?
The stage of the meeting will be the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, with a capacity for 43,883 spectators and which, except for last minute modifications, may have full capacity for the match.
What was the last result between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid?
The most recent clash between both teams was on April 4, 2021, on matchday 29 of the previous LaLiga edition. In this challenge, the Hispanics prevailed (1-0) thanks to a goal from Marcos Acuña in the 70th minute from Jesús Navas’s pass.
SEVILLE
The people of Seville come from putting two league wins on track after two games without winning, but also from being unable to reach the second round of the Champions League and suffer more than necessary in the Copa del Rey, where they had to win on penalties (5- 6) after drawing (1-1) against Andratx of the Second Division of the RFEF, fourth category of Spanish football.
It is the fourth best local, which has achieved 19 of the 21 possible points with six wins and a draw. He is the second highest scorer before his fans (18) together with Real Madrid, only behind Real Betis (19). It is the fourth that least fits (6), behind Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad (3) or the meringues (5).
Julen Lopetegui will not be able to count on Jesús Navas, Fernando Reges, Erik Lamela, Jesús Joaquín Fernández “Suso” or Youssef En-Nesyri.
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID
The rojiblancos have put two consecutive defeats on track in LaLiga that have taken them away from the fight for it, succumbing to RCD Mallorca (1-2) and in the direct duel in the capital derby (2-0). However, they still retain the energy of the epic against Porto (1-3), which helped them to access the knockout stages of the Champions League.
They are the fifth best visitor, having achieved 14 of the 24 possible points with four wins, two draws and two losses. They are the second leading scorer away from their stadium (15), behind Real Madrid (21). They occupy twelfth place in terms of many received (12), tying with Granada.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on José María Giménez, Kieran Trippier or Sime Vrsaljko. Luis Suárez and Felipe Augusto must be careful, both warned and threatening to miss the next stake if they are cautioned.
SEVILLA (1-4-3-3)
Yassine Bounou “Bono” – Ludwig Augustinsson, Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé, Gonzalo Montiel – Thomas Delaney, Juan Jordán, Alejandro “Papu” Gómez – Óliver Torres, Rafael Mir, Óscar Rodríguez
ATLÉTICO DE MADRID (1-3-1-4-2)
Jan Oblak – Mario Hermoso, Felipe Augusto, Geoffrey Kondogbia – Jorge “Koke” Resurrection – Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente – Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha
The sevillista dynamic in LaLiga is being more positive, in addition to turning Sánchez Pizjuán into an impregnable stronghold. It is one of the three clubs, along with Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, that has not yet lost at home and that we are practically in the middle of the competition. He conceded a draw against Deportivo Alavés. If we add this context to the fact that the rojiblancos are not having a good time away from their fiefdom, we believe that the locals will be able to prevail.
Prediction: Sevilla 2 – 1 Atlético de Madrid
