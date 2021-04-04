Day 29 arrives or, which is the same, after its conclusion there will be only nine left for the end of the championship. It will start with a Levante-Huesca, in which the Huesca players play out of the bottom. On Saturday, a great match between Granada and Villarreal at noon. Later, Real Madrid and Eibar in Valdebebas. Osasuna and Getafe will open for the Cup final. Barcelona-Valladolid will be on Monday. Before, a great Sunday ahead. Alavés-Celta at 14:00, followed by an Elche-Betis. Cádiz-Valencia, high voltage match. It will close the match of the day between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid.

Schedule: what time is Sevilla – Atlético de LaLiga Santander?

The Sevilla-Atlético of LaLiga Santander matchday 29 will be played on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Seville – Athletic of LaLiga Santander?

Sevilla – Atlético on matchday 29 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow Sevilla – Atlético de LaLiga Santander online?

Sevilla – Atlético can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

