He Sevilla Atlético fell defeated before the AD Ceuta by the minimum in this first duel of the second round of group II of First RFEF. A setback for those of Jesus Galvanwho had just won at home against Mérida and who have not been able to add points for the second consecutive day. Some valuable points that are gone, since the Sevilla reserve team only accumulates 22 points and it is at the expense of what the teams below do to know if it falls into the hot zone of the table.

The Sevillistas had numerous chances to at least tie the match, but they found an opponent very closed in their area. An unbreakable wall, which Sevilla Atlético He failed to break, despite playing half the match with one more player. The referee sent off Víctor Corral, but not even because of that did Galván’s men manage to scratch a point.

The match started very evenly on the playing field of the Alfonso Murube. Was Antonetti the first to have a chance to overtake his team after a great individual action. However, the counterattack led to a penalty in favor of the local team, but that Alberto Flores He managed to intercept the shot of former Sevilla player Rodri. From there, the duel became a back-and-forth, with dangerous arrivals on both sides.

It was not Rodri’s day, who scored a goal against Sevilla Atlético, but it was disallowed for offside. In the next play, Mateo Mejia He tried his luck on two occasions after a cross into the Hormigo area. The bad news would come halfway through the first half with the injury of Manu Buenoreplaced him Nico Guillen. Nearing the end of the first act, Carlos Hernández put the hosts ahead, taking advantage of an inaccuracy in the Seville defense. Still in the first half, AD Ceuta would be left with one less player on the table after the expulsion of Víctor Corral after a hard tackle on Nico Guillén.









After the restart, Robert Jalade had the first clear chance for the Sevilla reserve team. Next, Mateo Mejía, from the right side, connected a good cross to the heart of the area where Ibra Sow barely managed to finish. Galván’s team increased the pressure, bringing in Collado after having recovered from his injury. However, the people of Seville continued to hit the rival wall without success. The last chance for the visitors was a shot by Collado that hit the woodwork.

Technical sheet

AD Ceuta: Pedro López; Gonzalo Almenara, Carlos Hernández, Yago, Jacobo (Darío, d.87); Víctor Corral, Bellotti, Aisar Ahmed; Rubén Díez (Bless, m.59), Andy Escuderos (Kone, m.67) and Rodri Ríos (Dani Aquino, m.59).

Sevilla Atlético: Alberto F., Ramón Mtnez., A. Castrín, Sergio M. (Alexandro, d. 82), Hormigo, Rivera (Robert Jalade, d. 46), Manu Bueno (Nico Guillén, d. 25), Di Massimo ( Alexis Ciria, d. 69), Mateo Mejía, Ibra Sow (Collado, d. 69), Antonetti.

Referee: Roberto Gonzalo Sánchez, from the Castilian-La Mancha committee. He reprimanded Almenara, Carlos Hernández and Ibra Sow. He expelled Víctor Corral y Collado.

Goals: 1-0: minute 37, Carlos Hernández.