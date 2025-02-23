02/23/2025



He Seville Atlético managed to win on Sunday morning at Hercules at the Jesús Navas stadium in the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City (1-0). In this way, the Sevillista subsidiary chains five consecutive victories (All of them without receiving goals) that they place it, provisionally waiting for the day in Group 2 of First RFEF, in Play offers of ascent to LaLiga Hypermotion.

The team of Jesús Galván was wrapped by the More than two thousand Sevillists They went to see the team and enjoyed the game deployed by the franjirrojo team. Sevilla Atlético did not have it easy, since he had to overcome Two injuries during the course of the party. Shortly after the first half hour of play was fulfilled, Bear He withdrew from the pitch being replaced by Manu good. After the break, the Jerez midfielder, usual in the training of the first team, left Miguel Sierra in a replacement that came motivated, predictably, by an injury.

However, just minutes after the game time was fulfilled, Alexandro He opened the scoring putting the Sevillists who are going through a moment in an excellent way despite the fact that García Pimienta is having to use the subsidiary. Proof of this is that this time, and although the first team plays tomorrow, Antonetti and Ramón Martínez were not among those mentioned.

There were no more goals, despite a final scare for the premises in the discount, and Sevilla Atlético adds three gold points with which he accumulates 37 in 25 days. The team of Jesús Galván, who came to be immersed in the fight to avoid the descent, now looks up and waits next weekend to achieve the sixth victory followed. Your rival will be the Yeclano in a duel that will be held on Sunday, March 2 and will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Municipal Stadium La Constitución de Yecla.









Party file

Seville Atlético: Alberto Flores; Darío, Iker Muñoz, Andrés Castrín, Sergio Martínez; Mateo Mejía (Lulo da Silva, m. 88), Pablo Rivera, Hormigo, Bear (Manu Bueno, m. 32) (Miguel Sierra, m. 46); Alexandro (Di Massimo, m. 79); García Pascual (Ibra Sow, m. 88).

Hercules CF: Carlos Abad; Samu Vázquez, Montoro, Sotillos, Joel Arumi (Josema Gómez, m. 79); Javi Moreno, Soldevila (Mangada, m. 67), José Artiles, Mario García (Aranda, m. 67), Alvarito (Richie, m. 67); Coscia (Dani Romera, m. 46).

Goals: 1-0: Alexandro, m. 56.

Referee: Yellow to Joel Arumi, Mario García and Manu Bueno.