Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid They will play this Sunday one of the best matches that can be seen currently in the Spanish League championship. What’s more, They will do it with the LaLiga title at stake, because it is one of the most important matches in the remainder of the season.

Atlético de Madrid has two consecutive trips to Seville and it may depend on whether LaLiga ends up winning this season or not. He is not in his best moment of form, but surely the national team break has been good for the team to rebuild and face this final stretch in the best conditions.

His rival, the Sevilla de Lopetegui, does not arrive in its best moment of form and their need for points is less than Atlético’s, as they are already on the fourth place, which gives access to the next Champions League.

For the game the locals do not have any notable casualties, while Atlético only arrives with the absence of Carrasco in the left lane. Therefore, both coaches will have their best eleven available almost in full.

My vision of the game is that of a very tactical clash, as both coaches are very interventionist, and the two teams are having lack of goal in many games. The first one to score, they may have a lot of options to sell in the match, so they will try to swim, but keeping their clothes.

For this reason, I like as a first proposal for this match the bet of both teams do not score 1.70, thinking of a very short scoring match, in which the 0-0 is held for a long stretch of the match.

My second proposal for the game is going to be Atlético de Madrid win with a share of 2.65. I see the Cholo team one step ahead of Sevilla and with a much more important goal ahead, which will make them have a greater need to look for the points this Sunday. A mattress victory would give a lot of air to Simeone’s team.

