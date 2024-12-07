A rarefied match that took place this Saturday in the Jesus Navas stadium. He Sevilla Atlético stayed up late to receive the Fuenlabrada with the firm intention of returning to the path of victory at home. Galván’s men chain six games without winning and they are sunk in the table of group B of the First Federation. The Sevilla reserve team was unable to unbalance the balance of a duel in which both teams had a lot of respect and little football. Sevilla Atlético had some sparks, but the absences of Ramón Martínez and Mateo Mejíadue to suspension, and those of Oso and Isra, due to injury, penalized the group too much. Furthermore, the participation of Castrin with the first team before the cup duel in Olot also hurt the center back, who was unable to complete the match and was one of the first to leave the field this Saturday.

With these goals, the team led by Galván jumped onto the field aware that the three points were mandatory. The problem is that the Fuenlabrada I visited Seville in the middle ascending streak and, although it did not put the rival in real trouble, they did not pass them during the first part of the match either. The draw was the fairest result at half-time in a half in which Manu Bueno and Sow stood out. The Senegalese was close to finishing off a low cross from Antonetti, while the Jerez native took a couple of very powerful shots with which he tried to surprise the rival goalkeeper. Before the break, the reserve team would try again thanks to Miguel Sierra, with a shot that Lucas Díaz deflected.

In the second half, the duel started just as the second half had ended, with little rhythm and many interruptions. Once again, Miguel Sierra had a couple of chances with which he could have put the hosts ahead. Fuenlabrada responded with a shot from Currás, which was too centered and was not a problem for Alberto Flores. The Sevilla coach decided to give the team a spin with the entries of Robert Jalade and Alexis Ciria in replacement of Leo Mascaro and Bakary Sow. The entry of the youth player suited the attack well, as he had several dangerous arrivals in the Madrid area, but they never materialized.

Thus, the Sevilla subsidiary added a point in the last home match of this year before facing Atlético de Madrid ‘B’ at home next Saturday at 9:30 p.m. With three games left until the end of the first round, Sevilla Atlético’s survival is complicated and they still have to play this duel against the Colchonero reserve team, in addition to the derby against Betis Deportivo and, finally, the visit of Mérida.









Technical sheet

Sevilla Atlético: Alberto F., Darío, Leo Mascaró (Robert Jalade, minute 58), A. Castrín (García Pascual, minute 70), Sergio M., Rivera, Manu Bueno, Ibra Sow (Íker Muñoz, minute 70), Bakary Sow (Alexis Ciria, minute 58), M. Sierra, Antonetti (Alexandro, minute 88).

Fuenlabrada: Lucas Diaz Ismael Casas (Currás), David Alba, Álvaro García, Barbu; Bilal, Moyano, Ale Galindo, Abde (Nene); Ilies (Sangaré), Cédric

Referee: Ojaos Valera (C. Murciano). He reprimanded Alexandro, Ale Galindo and Abde.