Sevilla and Athletic face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. It will be on Monday, in the open game broadcast on GOL. Those of Lopetegui could reach him with no goal other than to continue scoring points, but, almost without realizing it, they have fully immersed themselves in the battle for the championship. Five consecutive victories explain it. Marcelino, for his part, is looking for motivation on the horizon. His team have lost both Cup finals and that is a difficult omen for the future. Athletic is saved and will not reach Europe except surprise. Five days, then, to grow as a team and think about new achievements next season.

Schedule: what time is Sevilla-Athletic de LaLiga Santander?

Sevilla-Athletic on matchday 34 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 21:00.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Sevilla-Athletic of LaLiga Santander?

Sevilla-Athletic on matchday 34 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through GOL, open channel.

Internet: how to follow the Sevilla-Athletic de LaLiga Santander online?

Sevilla-Athletic can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

