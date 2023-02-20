On Monday morning, Sevilla became the first LaLiga club to officially show its position on the so-called ‘Negreira case’, for which Barcelona paid around seven million euros to the then vice president of the Spanish referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, since 2001. This is stated, as judicial sources have explained to EL PAÍS, in the investigation that the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office is keeping open for the allegedly unjustified payments that the club made to the former collegiate through the Dasnil company.

The Andalusian club has issued a statement in which it asks the Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga to appear in all proceedings “that may arise from this case.” “After a few days since the information about the so-called Negreira case came to public opinion, Sevilla FC wishes to show its concern and indignation at the data that, day by day, has been made known through the media, making it clear that it is absolutely necessary to get to the bottom of the matter to clarify what happened, and, where appropriate, purify the appropriate responsibilities ”, affirms the Andalusian club.

“The seriousness of the facts known to date, calling into question or raising doubts about the integrity of Spanish football competitions, also leads Sevilla FC to publicly request the League and the RFEF, as the highest representatives of Spanish football , also being the RFEF the head of the arbitration group, so that, when the time comes, they promote and appear in all the procedures that may arise from this case once the investigation is finished, ”adds the aforementioned letter.

“Finally, it is the desire of Sevilla FC to state that, beyond the clubs and their institutions, the fans of all the teams deserve respect, and it is the responsibility of the leaders to favor the necessary context so that the honesty of the team is never questioned. the competitions in which we participate”, ends the statement issued by the Andalusian entity.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.