Julen Lopetegui once again lined up an eleven in the Copa del Rey in which headlines and less habitual were mixed. It was surprising that neither of the two former Leganés he has, Óscar and En Nesyri, left in the initial team. To replace Navas he chose his natural replacement, Aleix Vidal, while Rakitic’s place in the center of the field was occupied by Oliver. If the state security forces need someone to confess in an interrogation, let them put the first half. The changes gave the team another air in the second half but qualifying was delayed until extra time.

Bond: Attentive at the beginning of the second part of extra time to avoid Rubén Pardo’s goal from the center of the field. Good with the feet.

Aleix Vidal: Without being wrong, it was the first game in which the mantra that nothing happens because Jesús Navas rests was questioned.

Sergi Gomez: Firm and without conceding almost nothing.

Diego Carlos: Providential in various courts, he must give thanks to the peculiar organization of a tournament that does not use VAR until later rounds because it is a precious thing that can be played on district league fields. The fact is that Wanda is not a ridiculous stadium nor Leganés a rival they do not know even in their town.

Rekik: It is a pain to see him with the ball at his feet. Of course he is not a winger, but an elite footballer is supposed to have a minimum. It is no longer that rivals float it because its danger is zero, it is that their teammates do not even throw it at them.

Gudelj: A Sevilla defensive midfielder must contribute more than just keeping position and recovering two or three balls. For example, occasionally giving a forward pass, if possible, to someone dressed in the same color.

Jordan: He took command of the operations in the engine room and his change, if not for fatigue, was not understood. As it happened against Atlético, from their departure from the field the attacking game disappeared until extra time.

Oliver: With more or less success, he never hid and always tried. Attending Ocampos is the reward for your commitment.

Munir: Corsetado in the band in the first half, stinging in the second when he had freedom. However, he still has to recover sensations, because he did some controls that raised the doubt as to whether the ball would stop being round when they reached him.

De Jong: He fought them all, dropped some balls … but made some very clumsy movements that charge his detractors with reason.

Idrissi: His qualities are already known, but either his colleagues understand him, or he understands his colleagues. Some dabbling for his band but he must give much more.

CHANGES

Acuna: He entered through Rekik and Sevilla began to play with a left back and with eleven players. Ready and timely.

Oscar: Clueless losing dangerous balls, he started singing but he is anxious.

Suso: He did practically everything with discretion. His minutes show why he plays almost always.

Ocampos: His first goal in play of the season could not have come at a better time. He imposed his physical superiority from the first moment and was lucid in attack.

Koundé: Center-back is good, right-back is good … Put him on as a defensive midfielder when Fernando has to rest, for God’s sake!

Fernando: From the moment in which the television production focused on the rest of the extension, putting on the shin guards, the sevillismo breathed. He didn’t do a thing wrong. Let’s see if something hits a colleague …