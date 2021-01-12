Julen Lopetegui repeated from the beginning the same eleven that was imposed last Saturday against Real Sociedad. Jesús Navas recovered in time from the annoyances that forced him to be substituted in the aforementioned meeting, so a team jumped at Wanda that the Sevilla fans already recite by heart. The surprise was that Suso was placed on a false nine but the plan was ruined with Correa’s goal. In the second half, Koundé threw the team on his back but it wasn’t enough.

Bond: Capped in Correa’s goal and sold in Saúl’s. If the game did not end before it was thanks to a spectacular stop of his to Luis Suárez.

Navas: The party demanded a stratospheric version of a Jesús Navas who is not even in full physical condition. Honesty, all in the world. Hit, much less.

Kooundé: Coach Smiley said in The Prince of Bel Air that his team’s entire game had to go through passing the ball to Will Smith. And seeing what was seen in the second half, Sevilla’s must be that. What an exhibition and what a shame that Sevilla do not have two or three more like Koundé, of course that for a team like Sevilla it is mission impossible to have a handful of players worth more than 80 million euros. To the enlightened one of the City who planted himself in the 55 million in summer and who did not want to pay his clause, it would be necessary to pass his hand over the back while singing an “ea, ea, it’s over.”

Diego Charles: They catch his back in the second goal, but the game already demanded to go to press up. He was firm.

Acuna: He draws a lot of attention because he does things with the ball that are not expected of him. Then it happens that if his band does not generate danger in favor but against, his role as a winger is touched.

Fernando: Putting out fires and taking the ball judiciously. It was necessary for him to appear more in attack, but how to leave his back without sheltering against lions like those of Atlético.

Jordan: He was the first sacrificed by Lopetegui to go for the draw and his decision ended up being wrong. He linked up well, stole and his replacement ended the Sevilla options.

Rakitic: He put himself in command of operations and had moments of inspiration, but he lacked the Rakitic spark that is remembered in Nervión.

Suso: His position as a false nine was the surprise in the starting lineup. He forced fouls but it was difficult for him to link with his teammates.

In Nesyri: His chances were generated and not a race was saved. But as happens to all forwards, when they don’t score they look half.

Ocampos: It was always offered, even too much because it sometimes got in the way of Sevilla’s attack game.

CHANGES

Oscar: He slipped more times than good passes he gave. The game was great for him.

From Jong: He brushed the goal from a set piece when the game was already sentenced.

Oliver: He was alive upstairs.

Munir: A couple of fouls provoked.