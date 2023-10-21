Sevilla and Real Madrid honored the tradition of their duels at the Pizjuán and in the umpteenth battle between the two in Nervión they exuded intensity and endless alternatives. There were stretches of the game for both sides, with Alaba’s own goal the locals were beaten, pardoned for Madrid’s lack of success, Carvajal came to the rescue and in the end what usually happens in these cases: distribution of points that did not displease anyone .

Despite the traditional push of Pizjuán in these matches that have become small League classics, the white team was forceful in its staging. Bellingham, from more to less, found Vinicius in space to threaten and later fell to Nyland in the local area before Valverde finished into the net without a reward. There was a previous millimetric offside by the Englishman, involved in all the controversial plays as he also found the net long after De Burgos Bengoetxea stopped the game due to a debatable foul on Ocampos.

The first face to face between Sergio Ramos and the team in which he became a legend of Spanish football was eagerly awaited. The truth is that the Camas center-back performed at a good level, forceful at the back and dangerous as always in the air.

At the beginning, Vinicius was a constant headache for the veteran Jesús Navas, although like Bellingham, he also faded. Despite everything, his start was good news for Ancelotti, who already has one of his best assets in top shape after his muscle injury. It was difficult for Sevilla to get on rival ground but they stretched with Ocampos, who took advantage of a mistake by Carvajal when the ball was released and gave way in the area to Rakitic, whose left-footed shot saved the Leganés side under the sticks to fix the mess.

Seville Nyland, Navas, Gudelj (Badé, min. 77), Ramos, Acuña, Soumaré, Sow (Lamela, min. 87), Rakitic, Lukebakio (Suso, min. 67), En-Nesyri (Rafa Mir, min. 87) and Ocampos. 1 – 1 real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy (Fran García, min. 88), Tchouaméni (Camavinga, min. 67), Valverde (Modric, min. 67), Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo (Joselu, min. 79) and Vinicius (Brahim, min. 88). Goals:

1-0: min. 74, Alaba, own door. 1-1: min. 78, Carvajal.

Referee:

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee). He cautioned Ramos, Ocampos, Vinicius, Soumaré and Lamela.

Incidents:

Matchday 10 in Primera played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán before 41,212 spectators.

Sevilla’s support encouraged the duel in a vibrant back-and-forth, as beautiful for the spectator as it was stressful on the benches. Acuña also botched it at the beginning of the play and only Navas’ skill prevented Vinicius from getting his way in speed, with space, as the Rio native likes so much.

They were minutes of enormous intensity, so much so that after the peak the pace began to decline on the way to the break. Diego Alonso’s new Sevilla had already slowed down when Ramos, once a Madrid hero, became the executioner to avoid Alaba’s 0-1 draw from close range after a free-kick by the Cartesian Kroos. Madrid finished better, freezing the local momentum again with a huge long pass from Rüdiger and the subsequent volley from Vinicius, saved by Nyland.

The passage through the locker room reaffirmed Madrid’s feelings, much closer to the goal at the start of the second half. Kroos shot wide and Rodrygo, lately fighting for the goal, ran into another save from Nyland, starter with Mendilibar and also with Diego Alonso, whom he agreed with his bet.

The final fireworks



He forgave Ancelotti’s team and let his best moment pass. With the duel tangled in the dispute, the Italian remodeled the engine room with Modric and Camavinga. Up front, Sevilla tried to explore some of the weaknesses in the aerial game that Madrid showed against Atlético in the Metropolitano. A lot of lateral centering and the feeling of danger that always accompanies En-Nesyri in the heights. Precisely in the desperate attempt to stop the Moroccan, Alaba turned an Acuña cross into friendly fire for Kepa, who did everything possible to prevent the Austrian from scoring his own goal.

Nervión’s bombshell exploded but Seville’s joy lasted a sigh, until Carvajal acted as rescuer with a great header at the near post after the always precise Kroos cross. Carletto, who had feinted with several substitutions, valued the equalizer and left the revolution in replacing Rodrygo with Joselu.

The final stretch promised a tie and two teams in an open grave. Kepa avoided the script with a save from Ramos’s header, the hallmark of the house, and the epilogue of the clash was marred by a tanganza after the dispute between Vinicius and Nyland. Ancelotti, wary of the classic just around the corner, removed the cautioned Brazilian from the field. He accepted the tie in an always complicated scenario, even more so after another header from Ramos, this time not as successful as in that final in Lisbon that the Italian coach does not forget.