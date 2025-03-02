03/02/2025



Updated at 14: 51h.





He Seville He failed to win yesterday at Ray Vallecano (1-1). The team led by García Pimienta He did not offer his best level, despite which he managed to add a point thanks to the interventions of Orjan Nyland and the star appearance of Dodi Lukebakio. During the first part, Sevilla had some goal occasion. But in the second half the offensive flow of the Nervionans was reduced considerably. In any case, the team was hard for his most advanced player to find, Isaac Romerowhich also experienced difficulties in having prominence in the party.

Lebrijano striker was, in fact, The starting footballer who less times came into contact with the ball. We must exclude Mumin and Ntenka, players who had to be replaced before the break. Specifically they were 28 The occasions when the Sevillista tip touched the ball during the ray-sevilla.

Did not do any dribble and did not shoot On no occasion during the 75 minutes in which he was on the pitch. Interestingly, Sergi Guardiola, Rayo striker from the 26th minute of the game, shot up to four times on the Sevillista goal.

The competition

When replaced, Dodi Lukebakio occupied his position as a center striker In the final stretch of the game and ended up making the goal goal. On the Sevillist bench he was only as a natural substitute Antonetti, tip of the subsidiary. Kelechi Iheanacho It passed without sorrow or glory for nerión during the first part of the season and came out in January to the middlesbrough without scoring in LaLiga, and Akor Adamshis replacement, he fell injured as soon as he arrives.









After his brilliant irruption in the first team a little over a year ago, Isaac Romero has found more difficulties of expected to score. However, this campaign is the third top scorer of the squad with four goals. That is, yes, at a notable distance with respect to Dodi Lukebakio, the top scorer, which has eleven so many.