



Valentín Barco’s time as a Sevilla FC player is very close to ending. The Nervión club and Brighton, the team that loaned the Argentine left-back to the Sevilla team, are about to reach an agreement to cut the loan for one season that both teams signed just six months ago, so the departure of Sevilla’s ship is closer than ever.

Very predictably, the Argentine will go to Porto, the team that in recent weeks has appeared to solve a situation that had become complicated, since in order to break the loan, Sevilla had to pay a penalty, something that it was not willing to do. The appearance of the Portuguese team frees the team of Del Nido Carrasco and Víctor Orta from having to pay that financial amount.

Barco will leave Sevilla after a few months in which he has played little. He arrived as a substitute for Acuña. But Pedrosa took the position of undisputed starter for García Pimienta practically from the beginning of the season, and not even the Catalan full-back’s injury opened the doors of the team to the Argentine. Not only that, but even youth player Kike Salas, a center back in a natural position, surpassed him in the Barcelona coach’s preferences for the Sevilla left back.

The agreement between clubs must be so close for Barco’s loan to Sevilla to end that the footballer’s partner, through his Instagram profile, has published in the last few hours images of the move (personal belongings packed in boxes) that Both are moving from the home where they have lived in the capital of Seville in recent months.