Sevilla FC and AS Roma they have won their respective semifinal keys and the grand final of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League has been defined, which will take place next Wednesday, May 31 from the Ferenc Puskás or Puskás Aréna Stadium in Budapest, in Hungary.
The Spanish team is the top winner in the continental competition with six trophies, so they will seek to continue increasing their record and lift their seventh championship. In fact, they remain undefeated in the finals, as they have never lost a final in this competition, so the Italian team will try to break their winning streak.
The AS Roma was part of Group C together with Real Betis, ludogorets and HJK, he qualified for the next round in second place with 11 points. For its part, Sevilla entered the competition being third in its group in the Champions League.
In the preliminary round, Sevilla faced the PSV Eindhoven advanced after winning aggregate 3-2; for his part, Rome did the same with him salzburg by beating them 2-1 on aggregate. For the round of 16, Sevilla eliminated the fenerbahce 2-1; the Rome eliminated Real Sociedad 2-0.
In the quarterfinals, Sevilla beat Manchester United 5-2; on your own, the Rome beat the feyenoord 4-2. In the last step, the Spanish team eliminated Juventus 3-2 on aggregate and the Rome was dispatched to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on aggregate.
